Inside Haven-1, The World's First Commercial Space Station, That Looks Like A Luxury Hotel

Gone are the days of traditional space stations as a new startup in the US has promised to usher in a new era of luxury space travel. Vast, a space tech company, has unveiled the stunning interior design of Haven-1, the world's first commercial space station. The video showcases a luxurious, resort-like atmosphere, defying traditional expectations of orbital laboratories. Sleek, sophisticated, and designed for comfort, Haven-1's interior promises a new era of space travel.

According to a press release, Haven-1 boasts sleek wood veneer accents, soft and padded white walls, and amenities fit for a high-end hotel. The space station features a state-of-the-art gym, allowing visitors to stay active in zero gravity, as well as private rooms equipped with advanced entertainment and communication technology, keeping travellers connected to loved ones back on Earth.

Today, Vast unveiled the final design for Haven-1, the world's first commercial space station, setting a new standard. Guided by visionary designer Peter Russell-Clarke and astronaut Andrew Feustel, we're pushing the boundaries of life in space with human-first design led by… pic.twitter.com/xDdMzNFnuF — VAST (@vast) October 10, 2024

Haven-1 can accommodate four astronauts in cosy rooms, outdoing the ISS in comfort. Each room includes storage, vanity, and a specially designed queen-sized bed for better sleep.

Its other features include:

1.1m Observation Window Dome for stunning views of Earth

Patent-Pending Sleep System designed for optimal rest in zero gravity

Onboard Fitness System to improve cardiovascular and bone health

Warm, welcoming Interiors with natural materials, including maple wood veneer

''Vast's inaugural station combines the functionality of its state-of-the-art facilities for scientific research, technological advancement, and global collaboration in low-Earth orbit (LEO) with its remarkable dedication to sophisticated and human-centric design. Set to launch on SpaceX's Falcon rocket in 2025, Haven-1's first paying customers will board in 2026,'' as per the press release.

Chief Design and Marketing Officer Hillary Coe emphasised the importance of human-first design, stating, ''We have big ambitions to create a future where everyone is living and thriving on Earth and in space. This requires a shift in how we approach design for all backgrounds and comfort levels.''

Andrew Feustel, a veteran NASA astronaut who has spent more than 225 days in space, played a critical role in advising the team as they developed the interior.

''I've flown three missions to space, and we are learning from those experiences and innovating to improve the way we can live and work on a space station. From communication and connectivity to private space and interacting with others aboard, to advancing human progress on Earth and beyond, every detail has been designed with the astronaut experience at the core of our work,” he said.

Vast aims to launch its pioneering Haven-1 space station aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, with a targeted launch window of August 2025 or later.

