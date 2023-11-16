IndiGo Pilot Shares Mid-Flight Updates During India-New Zealand Match, Post Viral

India defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket enthusiasts on board an Indigo flight were pleasantly surprised when the pilot provided live commentary of the thrilling World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, which resulted in India's resounding victory by 70 runs.

Bengaluru-based communication professional, Neerja Shah in a post on X shared that the pilot shared the live score updates every 30 minutes till they landed.

Ms Shah wrote, "The captain of my @IndiGo6E flight kept on giving us World Cup match updates every half an hour till we landed right now. Love how this country adores cricket."

See the post here:

The captain of my @IndiGo6E flight kept on giving us World Cup match updates every half an hour till we landed right now. Love how this country adores cricket! 🫶 — Neerja Shah (@Neerjargon) November 15, 2023

Responding to the post, Indigo wrote, "We're delighted to hear that our captain turned your flight into a live sports update. At Indigo, we aim to create an engaging and entertaining experience for our passengers."

Another user on X recalled a comparable experience he encountered on an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru during the 2019 Cricket World Cup Semi-final match.

"Mid-flight, the pilot announced that Dhoni and Jadeja were still batting, with India needing 51 runs in 5 overs. Everyone on board erupted in celebration. We all cheered and clapped, buoyed by the presence of Dhoni and Jadeja at the crease," Mukul Pathak wrote.

Meanwhile, in the semi-final, Mohammed Shami took seven wickets for 57 runs off 9.5 overs at an economy rate of 5.79. His bowling figures are also the fifth-best in World Cup history, with Australia's Glenn McGrath's 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 being the best. The pace veteran also completed 50 World Cup wickets, becoming only the seventh bowler to do so.