'Indian Women Have Unbelievable Amount Of Gold, Silver': Investor Jim Rogers

Billionaire investor Jim Rogers has said that he gained a lot of insights about gold and silver from the women in India. Speaking to NDTV Profit, the Singapore-based commodity guru and investor said Indian women's strong preference for these precious metal shaped his perspective. After attending Yale and Oxford universities, Mr Rogers co-founded the Quantum Fund, a global-investment partnership. Speaking about his journey, the 81-year-old said he has made many mistakes in his life and explained why investing in precious metals is better.

"I have made many mistakes in my investing life. I have missed many stock market moves in my career, and certainly missed the Indian market. I am embarrassed because I have invested in India many times in my life," Mr Rogers told NDTV Profit.

When asked about investing in gold and silver, Mr Rogers called himself an "old peasant" and said precious metals help during difficult times.

He added that Indians, particularly the women here, taught him a lot about gold and silver.

"I would visit Indian markets and notice Indian women with unbelievable amounts of silver and gold. So, I learned... I learned. They've taught me a great deal about these metals," said Mr Rogers.

He added that it's important to have gold and silver in lockers.

"When a problem arises, you are very happy. You have some gold in the closet. I hope problems never arise in your lifetime or mine, but when they arise... I am an old peasant, and us old peasants know we better have some gold and silver when problems arise," he added.

Quantum Fund, created by Mr Rogers in 1973, gained 4,200 per cent in 10 years and he then decided to retire - at the age of 37. However, after retiring, he continued managing his portfolio and became a full professor at Columbia University.