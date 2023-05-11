Indian'Charpai' Listed On US E-Commerce Platform For Over Rs 1 Lakh

The product received a lot of good reviews from customers.

There have been many occasions where things were placed for sale on online shopping platforms at prices that were far higher than the actual original prices.

But a new product listed on American e-commerce company Etsy's website has gained a lot of attention from Indians because one can find it in almost every village household.

A traditional Indian charpai or khatiya, which one can buy easily for Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, was listed on the shopping portal at a price of Rs 112,168.

The portal has listed charpai as a "traditional Indian bed with very beautiful decor."

The portal mentions in the product description that it is a handmade product made with materials like wood and jute ropes, and a small business in India is responsible for making and shipping this item.

Details on the product's size are also included in the description.

Numerous other names for the traditional Charpai are also used in various parts of India and other Southeast Asian nations. In North India, it is also referred to as manjaa, khaat, khatia, or manji.