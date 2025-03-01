"In My 50s, I Will Face...": Chinese Fortune-Teller Who Predicted Own Death Poisoned By Lover

A fortune teller in China who predicted he might die in his 50s was killed by his lover at the very same age. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man, named Zhou, worked as a fortune-teller in Nanchong, Sichuan province in southwestern China. He died in 2017 from paraquat poisoning, a highly toxic and fast-acting herbicide, known to be particularly harmful to the lungs, kidneys and liver when absorbed into the human body. Mr Zhou's mistress, surnamed Jing, took his life by soaking his underwear with poison, leading to his body rotting.

Mr Zhou had once predicted, "In my 50s, I will face a life-and-death catastrophe," the outlet reported. Just before he was about to turn 60, he became critically ill and was hospitalised. Despite life-saving efforts, Mr Zhou passed away and a medical examination later confirmed that he had died from paraquat poisoning.

It was Mr Zhou's sudden demise that led his family to believe that he had been murdered. Their suspicion grew stronger after his daughter, who had lived with him, discovered via a rat poison test that his cough syrup contained toxic substances. The family immediately reported the incident to the police, and after an investigation authorities uncovered the involvement of Mr Zhou's mistress, surnamed Jing.

According to SCMP, Mr Zhou met Ms Jing in 2011 after her mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Ms Jing sought the fortune-teller's help, hoping he could "resolve her mother's calamity". The couple later developed a romantic relationship, during which Mr Zhou repeatedly made Ms Jing pregnant and forced her to have abortions.

Ms Jing repeatedly asked Mr Zhou to marry her, however, he refused and even reconciled with his former wife. One time, he even lied to Ms Jing about having cancer in hopes she would leave him.

However, Ms Jing believed that Mr Zhou had ruined her life and even threatened to jump from a building. Then, in May 2017, she sought her revenge. After researching the dangers of paraquat online, she mixed it into cough syrup and soaked four pairs of underwear with the poison, which she then handed over to Mr Zhou.

After drinking the cough syrup, Mr Zhou experienced sharp pain in his throat, and when he wore the poisoned underpants, his body began to rot.

In September 2024, Ms Jing was sentenced to 14 years for intentional homicide.

