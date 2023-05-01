Hungry Student Eats Artwork Of Banana Duct-Taped To A Wall At South Korea Museum

Comedian, by Maurizio Cattelan, was on display in Seoul's Leeum Museum of Art.

An art student from Seoul National University ate a banana that was part of an installation by artist Maurizio Cattelan. The South Korean student said he was "hungry" after skipping breakfast, according to BBC.

Noh Huyn-soo was filmed removing the banana which duct-taped onto a wall, unpeeling it and eating it in front of onlookers before reattaching the banana skin to the wall using the same tape. After having a bite or two, the student walks away with a satisfied grin.

The footage was filmed by Mr Noh's friend, a student at Seoul National University.

However, the museum placed a new banana in the same spot.

The student was asked about his actions, he said that he was hungry as he skipped his breakfast.

In an interview with local broadcaster KBS, Mr Noh said, "Damaging a work of modern art could also be (interpreted as a kind of) artwork."

The fruit is replaced every two to three days on the direction of Mr Cattelan, who reportedly said there was "no problem at all" over the incident, reported Independent.

This was not the first time Mr Cattelan's artwork was eaten. In 2019, performance artist David Datuna pulled the banana from the wall after the artwork was sold for $120,000 at Art Basel in Miami, according to a BBC report.

No action was taken.