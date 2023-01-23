Hui Ka Yan: 5 Points On Chinese Billionaire Who Lost 93% Of His Wealth

The billionaire was born on October 9, 1958. According to Forbes, Hui Ka Yan worked as a technician in a steel factory for 10 years after graduating college in 1982.

His father, a retired soldier, was part of the Chinese army during the Second Sino-Japanese War in the 1930s and 1940s.

Forbes said that Hui started Evergrande in Guangzhou in 1996 and began picking up low price properties in small markets. Its first project was Jinbi Garden.

Evergrande has over 800 projects in nearly 300 cities but is battling to repay $300 billion in liabilities.