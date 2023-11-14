Horrifying Moment A Plane Crashes Into A Car During Emergency Landing In US

The Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) is investigating the cause of the crash.

The dramatic incident of a small plane colliding with a car during an emergency landing has been recorded on video. On Monday, November 13, the pilot who flew from Midland was trying to make an emergency landing at Aero County Airport but was unable to stop the plane at the end of the runway.

The plane went through a fence and onto eastbound Virginia Parkway, where it collided with a passing car.

See the video here:

One car careened straight into the equally careening plane just outside Aero County Airport, in McKinney, Texas pic.twitter.com/H0cTLlIDMl — RT (@RT_com) November 14, 2023

McKinney Fire Department Paramedics evaluated three patients at the scene, two from the plane and one from the car. Just one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, reported The Independent.

According to the WFAA report, Jack Schneider witnessed the entire incident and captured it on his phone. "I saw the airplane coming down the runway quickly I knew that he wasn't gonna have time to stop. It was clearly going too fast, the tires were smoking... So I quickly pulled out my phone because I could tell something was about to happen," said Mr Schneider.

The Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) is investigating the cause of the crash.

Earlier, two airplanes had a terrifying near miss after almost colliding with each other in the stormy skies above Portland International Airport. The close call came when an Alaska Airlines flight tried landing on a runway next to where a SkyWest plane was taking off, The Independent reported. A YouTube video by the channel VASAAviation caught the terrifying moment and shared a visual simulation of the Alaska flight heading towards the SkyWest plane over the Portland airport during a storm.