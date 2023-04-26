Harry Belafonte, Legendary Singer, Civil Rights Activist, Dies Aged 96: 5 Points

Harry Belafonte was born in Harlem to a Jamaican mother and a French father. He spent part of his childhood in Jamaica before returning to New York, a binational upbringing that shaped his musical and political outlooks and saw him campaign tirelessly for racial equality.

Harry Belafonte was dubbed the "King of Calypso" after the groundbreaking success of his 1956 hit, 'The Banana Boat Song (Day-O)."

He also became a movie star after acting in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Carmen Jones'.

He was also a key strategist, fundraiser, and mediator for the civil rights movement. He continually risked his entertainment career and, at least once, his life for his activism.