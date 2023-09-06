Google Unveils A Brand-New Android Logo: 5 Points

The updated Android logo now incorporates a capital "A" instead of its previous all-lowercase format, which enhances the prominence of the word when used alongside the Google logo.

In a blog post, Android consumer brand management director Jason Fournier wrote that users will start seeing the new aspects of the brand identity, like the updated logo and 3D bugdroid, appear on Android devices and in more places starting this year.

The bugdroid, the face and most identifiable element of the Android robot, now appears with more dimension and a lot more character.

The company said that new visuals draw inspiration from Material Design to complement the Google brand palette and be adaptable.