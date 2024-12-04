Forbes 30 Under 30 List: Young Innovators Redefining AI, Green Tech, And Social Media

Forbes released its highly anticipated '30 Under 30' list of young innovators, disruptors, and visionaries building the future in 20 industries. From groundbreaking leaps in Artificial intelligence and Green Tech to revolutionizing creative categories like Hollywood, Music, and Art & Style, this year's list best represents excellence and impact. Together, these young stars have raised over $3.6 billion in funding, have a combined 300 million social media followers, and represent a new wave of leaders with an average age of just 27--the youngest is only 17. Discover their unbelievable stories and successes in all categories from Education to Venture Capital and more.

Meet the Young Trendsetters Excelling in Non-Traditional Careers

Forbes 30 Under 30: Artificial Intelligence

These trailblazers are changing the AI scene, from Foundry Technologies' Jared Quincy Davis to Demi Guo and Chenlin Meng, cofounders of Pika. Tech pioneers like Serena Ge and Charley Lee of Datacurve AI and Kiara and Nikhara Nirghin of Chima are pushing the envelope.

Advances in artificial intelligence safety and development are being spearheaded by leaders like Dan Hendrycks, Executive Director of the Center for AI Safety, and Joanne Jang, Head of Product at OpenAI. The future of AI across industries is being shaped by this diverse group.

Forbes 30 Under 30: Pioneers in Energy and Green Tech

Ben Nowack and Tristan Semmelhack, co-founders of Reflect Orbital, are advancing green technologies. Raj Lulla, Namin Shah, and Dante Vaisbort of Haylon Technologies are revolutionizing renewable energy and climate solutions with their impactful ventures like Climatebase, Ecotone Renewables, and Oxylus Energy. Industry leaders like Julia Lamb, Head of Cathode R&D at Bedrock Materials, and Fabia Farlin Athena, a Stanford Fellow, are breaking down barriers in clean energy innovation. It is this dynamic group that will reshape the future of sustainability.

Forbes 30 Under 30: Social Media

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list recognizes pioneers in social media and the creator economy. Whether they're content creators, such as Drew Afualo and Enola Bedard, or innovators, such as Ian Boggs and Anna Nordstrom, they're revolutionizing the influence that occurs online. Other notable leaders include cofounders like Royce Branning and Oliver Hill of Clearspace and advocates such as Kahlil Greene, who is known as the "Gen Z Historian," among others. This collaborative team is making the future of digital creativity and social media come alive.