Football Coach In Texas Made Students Do 400 Push-Ups As Punishment, 8 Hospitalised

Parents claim that there was no water break during the intense workout.

A football coach in Texas is being investigated after he allegedly forced students to perform 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment. According to New York Post, Rockwall-Heath High School Head Football Coach John Harrell is now off the field and off duty. The school has, meanwhile, hired a third party to conduct an investigation, according to a letter they sent to the parents. The incident took place on Friday during the athletic class as the school just outside Dallas, the outlet further reported.

At least eight students were hospitalised after the extreme workout.

One of the parents the Post spoke to claimed that the coach did not even give water breaks. The woman said her son has been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which can cause kidney damage or failure.

The principal of the school said steps are being taken to determine what exactly happened, as per a Fox4 news report. Mr Harrell has been placed on administrative leave.

"As a parent we send our kids to school trusting that they will be cared for at the highest level. That has been the case until this unfortunate event," one of the parents told the outlet.

Mr Harrell was named the head football coach of the school a year ago. He has also been the coach of other programmes around North Texas, the Fox4 report said.

One of the players, who was at the workout said the coach was not punishing players, but instilling discipline. "He's treated us with nothing but respect and he loves every single one of us like his own," said Brady Luff, a junior captain on the football team.

He also said that water was available at the session and players were free to leave.