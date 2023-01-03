FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino Takes Selfie near Pele's Casket, Internet Furious

FIFA president Gianni Infantino taking a selfie near Pele's casket.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been criticised by social media users after he was seen taking a selfie just a few feet away from football legend Pele's open casket. The 'King of Football', who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died on December 29. He was 82. Thousands of fans paid their respects to Pele whose casket was kept at Vila Belmiro, the home of his longtime football club Santos.

The footballer's casket was placed on full display for 24 hours so that mourners could see him one last time. But Mr Infantino was seen taking selfie with a group of people and smiling while standing close to Pele's casket.

The photo has since gone viral and drawn angry reactions from football fans across the world.

"Such a disrespect," one Twitter use said on the microblogging platform. "Decorum is finished," wrote another.

"Please, minimum decorum is nonexistent anymore?" asked a third user.

Mr Infantino or his office hasn't issued any statement so far on the issue.

Meanwhile, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will lead the tributes on Tuesday as Brazil says a final farewell to football legend Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time.

After holding three days of national mourning, Brazil has been paying its last respects to the player.

Lula, who took office on Sunday in a ceremony that started with a minute's silence for Pele, will travel to the southeastern city of Santos to "pay his respects and tribute", his office said.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele exploded onto the scene at age 15, when he made his professional debut with Santos.

He went on to win the World Cup three times with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - the only player in history to achieve the feat.