Fan Who Got Lionel Messi's Name Tattooed On Forehead Regrets His Decision. Here's Why

Elated by Argentina's historic win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi's fans have been inking his image and name on their bodies to pay tribute to the football legend. One such fan is Mike Jambs, a Colombian influencer, and a fan of the superstar, who was so buoyed by the news that he got “Messi” tattooed on his forehead in huge letters. However, he has now admitted that he regrets the decision, especially after receiving negative comments about his new look on social media.

In a video on Instagram, influencer Mike Jambs admitted that maybe getting the tattoo wasn't the best idea he's ever had. “I regret having done the tattoo because instead of bringing me positive things, it's led to lots of negative things, both personally and for my family. I didn't think I'd be saying this so soon and I felt very proud of what I'd done in the first few days, but I now wish I hadn't done it,'' he shared in Spanish in the video, reported Metro.

He shared a video with a caption that read, ''I REGRET MY TATTOO OF MESSI''

Mr. Jambs said he was heavily trolled and criticized for the tattoo, with many calling the tattoo a cheap tactic for getting likes on Instagram. Some called it silly and absurd. He had defended the artwork and told people: “I'm not harming anyone, I'm not doing anything illegal.”

Prior to that, the influencer shared a video of him getting the tattoo on December 21, 2022. He captioned the video as ''Fulfilling the challenge.I LOVE YOU @leomessi.''

After his story went viral, he was interviewed on Argentine TV and asked about the negative criticism he received after getting the tattoo, according to Metro. He told his interviewers: ''I don't care what others think.''

He also wrote, ''I don't understand why I'm treated badly, why I'm criticised, why I'm judged if it's my life, it's my body, and I'm not hurting anyone. I don't understand why more is demanded from an ‘influencer' than from a politician. I don't understand why people go viral doing only stupid things, but nobody sees positive content that contributes to society, nobody shares it, nobody makes it viral.''

Mr. Jambs describes himself as a ‘digital creator' and boasts 1,47,000 followers on Instagram.