Ex-NRI Struggles With "General Rudeness" In India After Moving To Delhi-NCR: "Has US Made Me Soft"

A Reddit post is going viral, detailing an ex-NRI's struggles to adjust to life in India after spending 12 years in the US. The user, who moved back to India three months ago, said that he is finding it tough to cope with the everyday rudeness he's encountered in Delhi-NCR, which has become a normal part of daily life. He questioned if his time in the US had made him "soft".

He further cited one such instance at a well-known Delhi clinic, where he encountered unfriendly staff, from receptionists to nurses. He also faced poor treatment at an Aadhaar centre, where staff behaviour improved only when a manager intervened. Even a neighbour's request to remove a security camera was made in an aggressive tone, adding to his struggles adjusting to everyday interactions in India.

"I have noticed that people who live in posh societies and work in polished offices are the ones who seem to have a lot of attitude. Why? They live a relatively easy life in a city where I have seen people go through a lot of struggles. I grew up in small cities all over the country (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan). After retirement, my parents moved to Noida. I am used to the culture of small cities - more polite and more friendly I would say," he wrote.

He attributed his habits of politeness, such as saying thank you and greeting others, to his time in the US. However, in India, he now finds that these gestures are frequently met with silence or indifference.

" As I am re-adjusting after 12+ years in the US, I am re-learning to grow a thicker skin. It will take some time, but a part of me yearns for a home in the green hills of Konkan - away from big crowds and all the issues associated with it. However, my parents need access to top-tier medical facilities, and I have to live in or near major cities due to this constraint. I am a quiet and introverted person, and I wish I could move to a place which matches my soul," he added.

Many others who have made similar moves share their experiences, highlighting the challenges of adapting to local customs, navigating bureaucratic hurdles, and rebuilding social connections.

One user wrote, "Yes, people lack civic sense. I am compelled to wonder if they're actually insecure and compensate it with their rude demeanour. Even at work, people throw a lot of attitude. Maybe they don't even understand the difference between embracing solitude vizaviz being rude. lol."

Another commented, "I think this is something to do with our culture, socioeconomics, and lifestyle... Life isn't easy for the majority of Indians. They have to go through this kind of rude behaviour in their day-to-day lives. Low pay, extra hours work, family pressures... These things have an impact on ones behaviour. Also, one guy influences another, like you mentioned how you want to change."

A third said, "This was always the case unfortunately. One thing that I really despise in India. People take advantage of you if you're nice and kind, when in reality these are supposed to be basic manners that everyone should have."