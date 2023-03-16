Ernie: 5 Points On ChatGPT Rival Launched By China

Baidu's bot, whose name comes from Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration, will be open to some users with invitation codes starting Thursday, reported New York Times .

China's chatbots "cannot approach the level of ChatGPT," Xu Chenggang, a senior research scholar at the Stanford Center on China's Economy and Institutions told New York Times. He added that China's strict censorship rules could undermine the quality of data and hamstring the development of chatbots. "If there are restrictions everywhere in the setup of your algorithms, of course, its ability will be restricted," he said.