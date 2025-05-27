English Cricket Team Bowled Out For Two After Conceding 426: "Most Ridiculous Scorecard"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A cricket team in England set a record by scoring only two runs. Richmond CC lost after being all out while chasing 427 runs. North London CC's Dan Simmons contributed 140 runs in the match.

A lower-division cricket team in England has achieved the ignominious record of losing a match after getting all out on a meagre total of two while chasing a target of 427 in a 45-over contest. The extremely lopsided scorecard was recorded during Richmond CC's 4th XI match against North London CC's 3rd XI in the Middlesex County League, where the former won the toss and tragically decided to field first.

Batting first, North London CC opener Dan Simmons came out swinging and smashed a whirlwind 140. While other batters got starts, it was extras that finished as the next heaviest contributor with 92 runs, which included 63 wides.

Chasing the daunting target, Richmond CC batters struggled to cope with the conditions as eight batters departed without opening the scoring. Only the no. 4 batter managed to sneak in a single, while a wide accounted for the other run.

Spawton took three for two, while his new-ball partner Matt Rosson took five wickets without conceding a run, and there was also a comedy run out – a key component of any great cricketing collapse.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the shoddy performance, social media users poked fun at Richmond CC for not even managing to put up a fight.

"The most ridiculous and one-sided cricket scorecard I have ever seen. Perhaps making the decision to field was the wrong one," said one user, while another added: "They could have batted first and been home in about 45 mins lol...has anyone won a match with just one swing?"

A third commented: "Richmond's figures looks like my last attempt at bowling."

North London CC 3rd XI v Richmond CC, Middlesex 4th XI.



The most ridiculous and one-sided cricket scorecard I have ever seen.



Perhaps making the decision to field was the wrong one. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iMbqIFZIfI — Gentleman of the North (@UnionistJack) May 25, 2025

'Perfect storm'

As per Steve Deakin, Richmond's deputy chairman and head of cricket, the sorry-looking scorecard was the result of a 'perfect storm' as many of the first team players could not make it, forcing the management to play amateurs who don't usually play cricket.

"Our availability this week was really bad. We had about 40 players unavailable across our five men's teams. We were struggling already, then had seven dropouts over Thursday and Friday," Mr Deakin told The Telegraph.

"That trickles down and affects the fourths. The captains were calling friends of friends of friends just to get our teams on the pitch."

Despite bowling out the opposition for two, Spwaton said his team could have realistically contained them on nought, if it wasn't for the wide and a dropped catch.