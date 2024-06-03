Dramatic Video Captures Train's Journey Through Siberian Wildfire

A massive wildfire has been burning for days in forests near Lake Baikal

Dramatic footage has emerged from Russia, capturing a train navigating a perilous journey through a raging wildfire. Taken from the driver's cabin, the video depicts the surrounding landscape engulfed in flames as they appear to lap at the train's exterior. The incident reportedly occurred in the mountainous Muysky district of Siberia, a region currently grappling with extensive wildfires, The Metro reported.

A massive wildfire has been burning for days in forests near Lake Baikal, the world's deepest lake. The blaze threatens the surrounding region, including the Muysky District, where an estimated 30,000 hectares (an area larger than Wales) have already been consumed by flames.

Watch the video here:

In Russian Buryatia, a train was filmed from the driver's cab as it rushes through a forest fire.



Forest fires have been burning in the republic for several days. The total area covered by the fire is 30,686 hectares. Only for the past 24 hours 6 new fires were discovered.… pic.twitter.com/vWGuwStU3H — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 2, 2024



This fire comes amidst concerns about Russia's capacity to manage wildfires this summer. Some claim the deployment of emergency teams to the war in Ukraine has hampered firefighting efforts.

To prevent further spread, authorities have banned entry into forests across Buryatia, a region bordering the fire zone. With warm and dry weather expected in June, at least 49 regions across Russia could face similar wildfire risks.

Data from Greenpeace Russia indicates that the 2021 wildfire season in Siberia was the most destructive on record, with 18.8 million hectares of forest lost to fires. While the current year shows a wider spread of wildfires compared to the same period in 2023, the overall fire activity remains below the average observed in recent years.

However, the dramatic video footage of a train navigating a raging wildfire highlights the significant threat posed by these fires. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has placed a significant strain on emergency response capabilities, raising concerns about Russia's ability to effectively combat the wildfires. Furthermore, dry weather forecasts for June suggest that at least 49 regions across the country could face heightened wildfire risks.