'Don't Be A Fanboy': BoAt's New Ad Takes Dig On Apple, Internet Divided

Several users were left unimpressed by boAt's "Don't be a Fanboy" campaign.

It is not uncommon for brands to use innovation to obtain an advantage in a highly competitive market. Many companies employ unique techniques to gather customer's attention and gain an edge in the market. Similarly, electronics brand boAt recently took a dig at tech giant Apple and asked people to "think better" and switch from Apple AirPods to boAt's new products. In the campaign, the company avoided using names directly by referring to products by using terms like "i," "pro-max," and the social recognition associated with Apple. The electronics company also reinforced the hint that they are pointing towards Apple in the new advertisement by adding a snarky caption. While many people appreciated the brand's creativity in the campaign, several users were left unimpressed.

In the advertisement, the company signals itself to be an alternative to the premium US-based tech giant in the wireless earwear segment. In the "Don't be a Fanboy" video shared by the company on X, a proud "boAthead" member is shown with a family of devoted "Fanboys", which signifies Apple. The advertisement highlights the features of boAt's new products through humour and subtly criticising the family's devotion to legacy features and products of Apple AirPods and other products.

Disclaimer: No Fruits 🍎 were harmed in the making of this film. It's time to give an Indian brand a chance to compete on the global level. Don't be a fanboy, be a boAthead. pic.twitter.com/nQou26YLfc — boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 30, 2024

"No Fruits were harmed in the making of this film. It's time to give an Indian brand a chance to compete on the global level. Don't be a fanboy, be a boAthead," boAt said in a disclaimer while posting its recent advertisement on X.

The video spurred an internet discussion, with some users praising boAt's innovation and others criticising it as a new low in advertising strategies. Social media users were divided on the fact that Apple and boAt cater to extremely distinct customer bases. Many said that the advertisement was merely a marketing gimmick.

"Start your own R&D dept and then compete with them White labeling businesses always go out of business," a user said.

Another added, "You will never reach the brand value what Apple has created, especially with such marketing gimmicks."

"Mocking a brand is not a bad thing.But When u want to Mock any brand then u should be able to compete against the brand in terms of Quality,specs ,Longetivity and all other aspects.I am a hater of apple.But this ad doesnt seem right.Can u compare Ur peak Boat tws with Apple airpod max latest gen with this and prove that u r the best?" said a user.

"Build good prodcuts, you don't need to sell patriotism," wrote a user.

Somewhere a copy writer for boAt has gone home thinking he has 'socked it to Apple' by writing 'no fruits were harmed in making this ad'. And trade portals are reporting it as 'shots fired!'. Again, I am happy for boAt's popularity and wish them more success. Such initiatives… — bhatnaturally  🇮🇳 (@bhatnaturally) March 31, 2024

Another added, "Sorry Boat, but nice try. Lage raho. By the way, you have a long way to go before you can take potshots at Apple. We will root for you, but don't make this awkward."

"Boat asking people to ditch Apple and go for Boat earphones. It's like Oyo mocking Taj hotels. People aren't booking Taj properties just for comfortable bed & pillows. Similarly, people aren't paying 23000/- just for the sound quality," an X user said.