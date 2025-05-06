Donald Trump Banned From Met Gala? Here's What To Know

Met Gala, fashion world's biggest and most glamorous night, is famous for its blinding star power. Oscar winning actors, musicians and celebs from other fields attend fashion's marquee event that is overseen by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. She even prepares the guest list for the annual event. But a notable name has been missing from Met Gala - US President Donald Trump - for years. And there is an interesting story behind it.

According to a report in The Independent, Trump was a regular at Met Gala till 2012 but was banned by Wintour shortly after he became President of the United States for the first time.

Wintour has never given any official reason, but she has been a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party and has close relationship with the Obamas. Wintour has also criticised Trump's policies.

When she appeared on The Late Night Show With James Cordon in 2017, Wintour was asked if there is someone she would never invite back to Met Gala, she said "Trump".

Other Celebrities Who Are Banned

As per The Independent, TV personality Tim Gunn confirmed in 2016 that he has been banned from the Met Gala after he made a comment about Wintour.

The next name on the list if Zayn Malik, who attended the event along with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in 2016. But the star-studded night did not impress him.

Actors Tina Fey and Lili Reinhart have also been banned over their controversial comments and criticism of Wintour.

Met Gala 2025 Theme

This year's event spotlighted Black style through the lens of dandyism's subversive history.

Basketball legend LeBron James was the honorary chair, and a host committee featuring OutKast's Andre 3000, star gymnast Simone Biles, rapper Doechii, sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and director Spike Lee led a memorable style parade.

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh were the Indian celebs who graced the event on Monday night.

Met Gala was held five years after the enormous anti-racist uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement, which pushed a number of cultural institutions in the United States to grapple with their representation of race and diversity.