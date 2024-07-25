Doctor, 78, Reveals 3 Fitness Secrets That Helped Him Reverse His Age By 22 Years

Dr Roizen shared his strategies for maintaining health and fitness amidst a busy schedule.

In a society fixated on youth and longevity, Dr Michael Roizen, the 78-year-old Chief Wellness Officer at Cleveland Clinic, asserts that he has effectively reversed his biological age by an impressive 20 years. Dr Roizen reports that his biological age is now just 57.6 years, thanks to his disciplined fitness routine and lifestyle choices.

A renowned author and longevity expert, Dr Roizen shared his strategies with Business Insider for maintaining health and fitness amidst a busy schedule.

Cardio Commitment

Central to Roizen's fitness plan is his dedication to cardiovascular exercise. He spends 48 minutes, three times a week, on a treadmill or exercise bike, a routine inspired by his past love for squash. His cardio sessions are scheduled for Wednesday evenings, Saturdays, and Sundays, with some flexibility for social events.

Daily Steps to Health

Beyond his structured cardio workouts, Roizen targets walking 10,000 steps each day. He employs various strategies to reach this goal, including using a treadmill desk at work and parking a mile from his office. This ensures he remains active throughout the day and achieves his step count even on busy days. A 2022 study in GeroScience supports the benefits of walking, indicating that 30 minutes of brisk walking five days a week can significantly lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, enhance mental well-being, and increase lifespan.

Strength Through Resistance

Roizen complements his cardio exercises with weight lifting twice a week. He emphasizes the importance of resistance training for muscle development and longevity. A 2022 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine supports this, finding that 30 to 60 minutes of weekly resistance training can reduce the risk of dying from any cause by 17%, lower the risk of cardiovascular events by 18%, and decrease the likelihood of cancer by 9%.