'Disgusting': Entrepreneur Slams Gurugram Hotel For Giving Rs 2,000 Monthly Stipend To Intern

The intern's monthly stipend was a mere Rs 2,000.

GSF Accelerator Founder Rajesh Sawhney criticized a Gurugram luxury hotel on X, formerly Twitter after learning about their intern pay. Mr Sawhney, attending a startup meeting at the hotel, chatted with a young lobby manager who revealed they were a recent graduate interning for three months. The shocking detail? The intern's monthly stipend was a mere Rs 2,000.

Mr Sawhney wrote, "A young lobby manager approached me with an intent to help...we got chatting a bit. This boy is from Dehradoon, a graduate from the local catering college and interning for the last 3 months."

Mr Sawhney revealed that the hotel gave him a stipend of Rs 2,000 per month. "This is disgusting. How can he even survive in this amount in Gurugram? Khoon choos rahein hain bacchon ka," Mr Sawhney wrote.

The viral post sparked outrage on social media. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Many are interning for free in industries like retail, many startups just pay travel expenses. Welcome to internship reality in India."

"This guy from Dehradoon has clearly chosen the wrong industry to pursue a career in. Too much work for too little pay," another user wrote.

"Hospitality grind: underpaid and overqualified, the story of many," the third user wrote.

"Absolutely shameless ! This is ridiculously below minimum wage. Internship or not. This explains why service levels across hotels have plunged. It's not the boy's fault. It's the hotels.

"This salary is a sure violation of labour laws' minimum daily wage requirements unless he is being cheated in the name of training," the fifth user commented.