'Didn't Realise People Didn't Know': Billie Eilish On Being Attracted To Women

Billie Eilish said that she thinks other women don't like her.

Singer Billie Eilish recently revealed that she is attracted to women, according to Variety at the publication's annual Hitmakers Brunch event on Saturday. She said that she did not intend to come out publicly and thought that it was "obvious." "I kind of thought, 'Wasn't it obvious'? I didn't realize people didn't know. I just don't really believe in it," she told the outlet.

She added, "I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist'? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops. But it's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know... but it's cool that they know."

She remarked, "Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it!" before concluding, "But... I am for the girls."

In the past, the "What Was I Made For?" singer spoke about her attraction to women in Variety's The Power of Women issue. She also talked about her apprehension that other women don't like her. "I never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," she stated.

"I love (women) so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real. I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence," Eilish added.

Last month, during an event, the singer-songwriter spoke about how she was "proud" of her womanhood despite having "spent a lot of my life not feeling like I fit in to being a woman."

"I think for a couple years because of that insecurity, I became almost very 'pick me' about it, and I would be like, 'Oh, I'm not like other girls because I don't do this and this," she said. "I've grown to be very resentful of that period of time because I'm so much more interested in being like other girls because other girls are f****** tight, and I love women."

"This sounds kind of f***** up, but I have a lot of internalized misogyny inside of me and I find it coming out in places I don't want it to. And I have to say, with full transparency, I feel very grateful to be a woman right now. I feel very proud, and I feel very honoured to be here," Eilish continued.

