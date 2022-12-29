Delhi Man Placed 3,330 Orders From Zomato This Year

The report also revealed the funniest questions

After Dunzo and Swiggy, Zomato released its yearly annual report. According to the data, 186 biryani orders have been delivered every single minute. The report further says that pizza was the second most favourite dish for customers, with 139 pizza deliveries every minute. The annual report also shed light on its top customer, who placed 3,330 orders through the app this year.

A person named Ankur from Delhi placed 3,330 orders this year. On average, he placed 9 food orders every single day. The food delivery app has appreciated the man and even crowned him "The nation's biggest foodie" in its annual report.

The report also highlighted the highest amount of savings for a customer. It was a person from Mumbai, who saved Rs. 2,43,490 on total orders, placed in 2022.

The report revealed that West Bengal's Raiganj loved discounts and 99.7 per cent opted for promo codes on the app. Raiganj emerged as a city which loves discounts.

The report also revealed the funniest questions searched on Zomato. Oreo pakoda with 4, 988 searches, Elon Musk food with 724 searches and Ye Kohli kya khata hai with 1 search.

Meanwhile, Swiggy also released its report and it also said that biryani was the most ordered dish on the app. "The dish showed its 'asli dum' with a mind-boggling 137 Biryanis being ordered per minute; that's 2.28 Biryanis per second," read the report by Swiggy.



