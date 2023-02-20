David Warner Visits Humayun Tomb With His Wife And Children, Shares Pics

He shared a total of 10 photos from his family's day out

Australia opener David Warner was seen enjoying some quality time with his family in Delhi after being ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, Mr Warner was hit by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj while batting on Day 1 and he did not take the field during India's innings later in the day.

Making the best use of this break, the Aussie star paid a visit to a historical place in Delhi with his family on February 20. He shared a total of 10 photos from his family's day out on Instagram and asked his fans and followers to guess the place.

“Day out with the family! Can you guess where I am??” posted David Warner.

See the pictures here:

In the pictures, he was seen exploring the monument, while posing with his wife Candice Warner and daughters - Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner, and Isla Rose Warner. Other pictures also capture the scenic beauty of the monument.

Since being shared, the post has received more than 3.2 lakh likes and more than 2000 comments. Many fans guessed the location right and commented that it was Humayun's Tomb. One user wrote, ''No one enjoys india as much warner does. all the best for next match.''

Another commented, ''Great family pics.'' A third wrote, ''Do visit Akshardham temple.''

David Warner's wife Candice Warner also shared some stunning visuals and photos of the monument. She captioned the video, ''Today we explored Delhi a little more. Humayun Tomb was full of so much history. The girls are learning so much on this tour.''

Prior to that, she had also visited the Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi along with her daughters.

Meanwhile, David Warner will miss the remainder of the second Test against India after suffering a concussion with Matthew Renshaw coming on as his substitute. On Day 1 of the Test, he suffered blows to his elbow and helmet while facing Mohammed Siraj during his 44-ball stay at the crease.