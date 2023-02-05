Customs Officials Find Young Dolphin's Skull Inside Unattended Bag At US Airport

Dolphins are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act

People attempting to smuggle forbidden or illegal items into another country isn't a new thing. Recently, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found "something fishy" in some international baggage at Detroit Metro Airport, CBS News reported.

According to a press release from US Customs and Border Protection, the baggage was separated from its owner during transit and was screened upon re-entry into the United States. While processing re-entry in the US, X-ray screenings revealed a skull-shaped object in one of the bags. Upon further examination, the scans revealed the skull of a young dolphin in one of the bags.

Last week, CBP agriculture specialists in Detroit discovered something "fin-ny" during inspections of unaccompanied international baggage - a dolphin skull. The skull was turned over to @USFWS for further investigation.



Read: https://t.co/W1yDOYv6i9pic.twitter.com/5XO00SA1BE — CBP (@CBP) February 5, 2023

Bringing illicit wildlife items to the United States can result in penalties, seizures of the item, and even arrest, as per CBS News. Notably, dolphins are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

"The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited. We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats," said Detroit Area Port Director Robert Larkin in a Customs and Border Protection announcement Friday.

''Certain fish and wildlife, and products made from them, are subject to import and export restrictions, prohibitions, permits or certificates, as well as other requirements. This includes wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, mollusks or invertebrates, and any animal part or product, to include skins, tusks, bone, feathers, or eggs,'' the release further noted.

The skull was turned over to US Fish and Wildlife Service investigators. However, the news release did not provide any information about the individual to whom the luggage belonged.

In a similar incident, a woman flying at Tampa International Airport attempted to bring a 4-foot snake on her flight but was rejected by the airline. According to CBS News, the woman claimed that the snake, named Bartholomew, was "her emotional support pet". Once the airlines she was flying on were notified about the reptile, they ruled that the snake couldn't fly on the plane.