Customer Orders Kitchen Chimney And Receives It In Pieces, Flipkart Apologises

The chimney he received was completely damaged and in pieces.

Mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. More often than not, people end up receiving different items instead of the things they ordered. At times, customers also receive damaged and broken items, and it takes several days to get the issue resolved. That's why ordering things via e-commerce websites can be a risky affair.

Recently, a man faced the same situation when he purchased a chimney for his kitchen from Flipkart. When he unboxed the product, he was left shocked because the chimney he received was completely damaged and in pieces. He received the product on October 6, but the company didn't offer him any replacement or refund for the same for 13 days.

The aggrieved customer then took to social media to inform the company of the mistake and demand an immediate resolution. He shared videos and pictures that showed the chimney in a broken condition with glass pieces shattered in the packaged box.

See the post here:

Till now no resolution given by Flipkart @Flipkart@flipkartsupport

Damaged product delivered on 6th Oct.

13 days passed.

Please help @jagograhakjago

Please help @GyanTherapy

Please help @AmreliaRuhezpic.twitter.com/XwvBuXq89F — P D (@tomplayjr) October 18, 2023

Flipkart replied to his post on X and issued an apology. They said, ''Sorry about that. We understand your concern about the recent order. Rest assured, our team will stay in touch with you to help you with the resolution. We are grateful for your patience.''

Sorry about that. We understand your concern about the recent order. Rest assured, our team will stay in touch with you to help you with the resolution. We are grateful for your patience. — FlipkartSupport (@flipkartsupport) October 18, 2023

In another tweet, the company wrote, ''We apologize for the inconvenience caused to you regarding the order. We see that you've already reached out to us for this. You have our assurance that we are looking into your concern and, we'll get in touch with you via a call or email.''

Earlier, a man claimed that he received a Thomson TV instead of the Sony TV he ordered, which was worth ₹ 1 lakh. Notably, he was eagerly waiting for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale to buy a Sony TV so that he could enjoy the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup on a big screen. However, he was left shocked when the TV turned out to be a low-priced one from another brand.