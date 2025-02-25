Comedian Tanmay Bhat's X Account Hacked, Used To Promote Meme Coins

Hackers took over comedian Tanmay Bhat's Twitter (now X) account last night to push meme coins. In the now-deleted posts, the account suddenly expressed enthusiasm for memes and Solana- a blockchain platform known for its SOL tokens. After learning that his social media account had been compromised, the comedian took to Instagram to warn his followers against clicking on any links.

"I love memes and Solana so I figured it was time for me to drop my own coin. Dev supply will be locked momentarily, I will be using YouTube revenue from streams and videos to support the coin and implementing it into my content," the now-deleted post from Bhat's X account read.

At 8:22 PM, hackers took control of Tanmay Bhat's X account, using it to promote a meme coin. Shortly after, the comedian addressed the situation on Instagram, warning his followers: "My Twitter has been hacked. Please don't click on any links. Working to fix it," he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Guys, looks like Tanmay twitter account got hacked. pic.twitter.com/WysfYsuOsT — Kashif Raza (@simplykashif) February 24, 2025

The fraudulent posts have since been removed from Bhat's account, which boasts 6.6 million followers. His last legitimate post on X was on January 26, where he praised Disney+ Hotstar's coverage of the Coldplay concert, writing, "God tier coverage on Disney+ Hotstar of the Coldplay concert."

Bhat's account also features a pinned post with an image of a dog using a laptop, humorously implying that he often has no idea what he's doing online. He captioned it: "Please imagine this photo whenever you don't like something I tweet, it might make you less angry."

For context, meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by internet memes, jokes, or pop culture references. Unlike traditional digital currencies, they often start as lighthearted projects with little inherent value. However, some, like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have skyrocketed in popularity due to celebrity endorsements and viral social media trends.



