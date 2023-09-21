Colour Scheme For Flowers At Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding. Read Details

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: The flower decoration will be completed by 60 workers.

Artisans from West Bengal have reached Udaipur to decorate the venues of actor Parineeti Chopra's wedding to politician Raghav Chadha. These skilled workers will be installing a floral decoration at The Leela Palace and Taj Lake Palace, the luxurious hotels where guests of Ms Chopra and Mr Chadha will be staying. The wedding festivities will officially kickstart on September 23 and continue till September 24. For their wedding, accommodations for around 200 guests have been made. Apart from Punjabi cuisine, the guests will be served Rajasthani delicacies as well.

On the first day of wedding celebration, mehendi and haldi ceremonies will be held. Both the sides have chosen different colours for flowers to be installed on different days.

The Bengali artisans have been asked to use green, yellow and red-coloured roses on the first day. On September 24, the day of the wedding, white flowers will be used, which have been sourced from Kolkata to decorate the mandap.

The work will be completed by a team of 60 workers.

On September 23, aThe welcome lunch will be held for guests from 12 noon to 4pm. A 90s-themed sangeet is also planned at The Leela Palace. On September 24, the baraat will leave the Taj Palace at around 2pm. The main ceremony, comprising the jaimala, pheras and the vidai are slated to wrap up around 6:30 PM.

The couple got engaged in May this year. The set-up for the ceremony was elegant and plush as they chose a pastel colour palette for the decor which matched their ivory outfits.

The pre-wedding festivities started with an 'Ardas' ceremony in Delhi, which was attended by only close friends and family members. The viral photos from the ceremony showed both Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wearing matching pink outfits.