Codex Gigas: Know About The Famous Book With Its Massive Size, Satanic History And Survival Journey

The Codex Gigas, often referred to as the "Devil's Bible," is a monumental 13th-century manuscript that continues to captivate scholars and the public alike. This massive book, weighing nearly 165 pounds, is renowned for its sheer size - standing at an impressive 36 inches tall - and its unique full-page illustration of Satan. The Codex Gigas is a compendium of various texts, including the complete Bible, historical chronicles, medical treatises, and magical spells. It is believed to have been created by a single monk in a Benedictine monastery in Bohemia (present-day Czech Republic).

The Legend of the "Devil's Pact":

The name "Devil's Bible" stems from a chilling legend surrounding its creation. According to Prague Post, a monk, having broken a monastic vow, faced severe punishment. To avoid expulsion, he allegedly made a pact with the Devil, promising his soul in exchange for completing the entire manuscript in a single night. To fulfill this impossible task, the Devil is said to have assisted the monk, resulting in the inclusion of the iconic portrait of Satan within the book.

While the legend adds a touch of intrigue, the Codex Gigas is a significant historical artifact. It provides valuable insights into medieval scholarship, religious beliefs, and artistic practices. The book's intricate script, detailed illustrations, and diverse content offer a window into the intellectual and cultural life of the Middle Ages.

The Codex Gigas is currently housed at the Swedish National Library in Stockholm, where it remains a source of fascination and scholarly research.

According to Library of congress, "The Codex Gigas (or Devil's Bible) is a large 13th-century manuscript from Bohemia, one of the historical Czech lands. Renowned for its size and its striking full-page rendition of the devil (found on page 577), it contains a number of parts: the Old and New Testaments, two works of Josephus Flavius, Isidore of Seville's Etymologies, the standard textbook for teaching medicine in the Middle Ages known as Ars medicinae (The art of medicine), the 12th-century Chronica Boeemorum (Chronicle of the Bohemians) of Cosmas of Prague, and a calendar."

"Of special interest are the sections that testify to the Bohemian origin of the manuscript and its eventful history. At the end of the 16th century, the Codex was incorporated into the collections of Habsburg ruler Rudolph II. During the Swedish siege of Prague at the end of the Thirty Years' War (1648), the manuscript was taken as war booty and transferred to Stockholm."