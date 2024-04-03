Class 8 Student From Nashik Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Mental Addition

Aaryan has won many international titles in the past and created multiple records.

A class 8 student from Delhi Public School, Nashik, has created a Guinness World Record for the "fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers". According to an Instagram post by the school, the student, Aaryan Shukla, achieved the record in a mere 25.19 seconds on the Italian TV show, 'Lo Show Dei Record' in Milan, Italy, on 29 February 2024. "Creating History! A monumental achievement by Aaryan Shukla of Grade 8 at DPS Nashik!" the caption of the post read.

"Aaryan has officially created a new 'Guinness World Record' for the fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers, achieving an incredible 25.19 seconds on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, on 29 February 2024. A groundbreaking accomplishment and a testament to Aryan's exceptional talent!" the school added.

DPS Nashik also shared a video of Aaryan. "Witness Aaryan Shukla's incredible journey to creating history! Watch as he astoundingly calculates 50 five-digit numbers in just 25.19 seconds, earning him the prestigious Guinness World Record title! Celebrate Aaryan's remarkable achievement and his unwavering dedication to excellence!" the caption of the post read.

Notably, Aaryan is among the founding board members of the Global Mental Calculators Association (GMCA), an association of mental calculators worldwide, focused on expanding and strengthening mental calculation. According to GMCA's site, he has been practising mental math and calculation since the age of 6 years and won the Mental Calculation World Cup in 2022 in Germany at the age of just 12 years old. He has also won many international titles in the past and created multiple world records in various disciplines of mental calculation.

The 8th grader performed an astonishing calculation feat at the Mental Calculation World Cup (MCWC) 2022 - multiplying two 20-digit numbers in 105 seconds. This was unofficially improved later on. "This involves calculating 400 multiplication products and nearly 400 addition sums all while working with numbers so big that the answer ends up far into the undecillions," the site read.