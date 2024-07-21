Chinese Influencer, 24, Dies From Overeating During Live Broadcast: Report

Pan Xiaoting's death has triggered health concerns on social media.

A 24-year-old influencer in China died while performing an eating challenge on a live feed. The incident took place on July 14, reported local portal Hankyung.

Pan Xiaoting was known for taking up such challenges that required her to eat for more than 10 hours at a stretch, the report mentioned.

As per Creaders.com, a local Chinese portal, claimed that Xiaoting used to eat 10 kg of food per meal. Despite repeated warnings from her parents and well-wishers, Xiaoting decided to continue with it.

In Xiaoting's autopsy report, it was mentioned that her stomach was “deformed” and contained “undigested food,” the report added.

Xiaoting's death has triggered health concerns on social media. A few also question the need to perform such challenges.

A person asked, “I'll never understand why anyone would want to watch someone eat.”

Another wrote, “I watch one person but she doesn't eat everything.”

There have been quite a few instances where people have risked their lives to shoot a Reels or perform a stunt to gain likes and popularity on social media.