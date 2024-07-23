Chile Man, Mistakenly Paid 330 Times His Salary, Vanishes Without A Trace

The complaint accuses the former employee of misappropriating funds. (Representative Image)

A man in Chile was paid 330 times his salary due to a payroll blunder, according to a report in Independent's Indy. Instead of his regular income of 500,000 Chilean Pesos (approximately $545) the dispatch assistant had earned 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (approximately $180,418)) from the cold meats manufacturer CIAL Alimentos.

The incident took place in May 2022 and is going viral again.

The unnamed employee then went to his distribution centre's deputy manager and informed them that he had been paid 330 times the amount he was due. The human resources department was notified of the mistake by the deputy manager, who then requested that the employee visit his bank to start the process of returning the excess money.

He did not return the money and disregarded calls and WhatsApp messages from CIAL Alimentos, despite his promise to go to the bank the next day. After a few hours, he returned the company's call, saying that he could not do so because he had been asleep. The employee subsequently submitted a letter through his lawyer offering his resignation. The company has not heard from him ever since.

According to the report, the employer has filed a criminal complaint against the employee, but no arrests have been made yet. The complaint accuses the former employee of misappropriating funds.

In another incident, an employee of a private recruitment company allegedly worked out an innovative plan to fraudulently put his unemployed wife on the payroll and ensured that regular salary was paid to her for more than 10 years, causing a loss of crores to the firm.

After an investigation, the employee admitted that he had illegally transferred Rs 3.6 crores to his wife's bank account. He also admitted that he inflated his own salary and transferred Rs 60 lakh to his account over the last several years, totalling a loss of Rs 4.2 crore to the company.