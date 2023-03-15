ChatGPT vs GPT-4: All About OpenAI's Latest Chatbot

OpenAI has claimed that GPT-4 is advanced in three areas

OpenAI's ChatGPT, launched in November last year, has gained a lot of attention worldwide. The chatbot is a comprehensive language tool that generates responses to different requests. From working on assignments and writing emails, to addressing commonly asked inquiries, the bot is doing it all and has prepared the world for the new stages of technological evolution. Not just that, AI has caused concerns about the future of jobs across the world. Now, OpenAI has launched GPT-4, the AI technology that exhibits human-level performance on some professional and academic tasks.

All About GPT-4

According to the company blog, the latest chatbot is "more creative and collaborative than ever before" and would "solve difficult problems with greater accuracy" than its earlier versions.

The latest version will be more accurate and -- in future -- will come from both image and text inputs in a major leap forward for the technology, though this aspect has not yet been released, reported AFP.

OpenAI worked with a partner company, Be My Eyes, to prepare the next advance.

The latest chatbot has massive amounts of information generated from the internet and can give a detailed response to users' queries. It can generate text that resembles human speech. It is an upgrade to the existing ChatGPT- based on GPT 3.5 technology.

Much of the new model's firepower is now available to the general public via ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI's paid subscription plan and on an AI-powered version of Microsoft's Bing search engine that is currently being tested, AFP reported.

The company claimed that the latest version of ChatGPT was far less likely to go off the rails than its earlier chatbot with widely reported interactions with ChatGPT or Bing's chatbot in which users were presented with lies, insults, or other so-called "hallucinations."

The company has claimed that GPT-4 is advanced in three areas, including creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling.

"We spent six months making GPT-4 safer and more aligned. GPT-4 is 82 per cent less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40 per cent more likely to produce factual responses," OpenAI said.

Founder Sam Altman admitted that despite the anticipation, GPT-4 "is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it."

