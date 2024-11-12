Canva Goes Down Briefly, Users Flood X With Hilarious Memes

Canva is a graphic design platform that was launched in 2013.

Graphic design platform Canva experienced a major outage on Tuesday, November 12, due to which users were not able to edit or download their design. Users also shared their anger and complaints on X, leading the company name to trend on social media. The issue caused Canva website to go blank, leaving users unable to do anything. Canva acknowledged the issue and posted on its official X handle that the team is trying to resolve it. An hour later, the company shared an update on X saying the website is "back up and running".

Outage tracking platform Down Detector said nearly 1,000 people reported issued with Canva and wrote about it on social media. Apart from India, outages were reported from the US, the UK, Australia and Canada.

The complaints peaked at 2.57 pm, according to Down Detector. The outage affected Canva website as well as its mobile application.

Though the platform was up and running by 4.38 pm (according to the Canva's X post), the company did not immediately explain the reason behind the outage.

"We're back up and running, and everything should be working as expected. We're keeping a close eye on things and really appreciate your patience while we got everything back on track. Thanks for bearing with us - let's get back to designing," it said in the updated post.

We're back up and running, and everything should be working as expected. We're keeping a close eye on things and really appreciate your patience while we got everything back on track. Thanks for bearing with us – let's get back to designing! 🚀 https://t.co/QDpqVhzI0F — Canva (@canva) November 12, 2024

Users posted several memes to vent their frustration during the down time.

social media managers all over the world currently because canva is down: pic.twitter.com/rrwx5o9exF — myri • ميري (@myri_) November 12, 2024

CANVA IS DOWN!!!

PLEASE COME BACK

I DON'T WANT TO USE POWERPOINT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/5LXDfgUNpH — Coconuttt (@Coconutt016) November 12, 2024

canva being down when im doing my work that need to submit tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ubqIBl00qR — nini ֶָ֢𐙚 (@pllidreamzen) November 12, 2024

The Australian software company provides graphic design platforms to create images and multimedia content for social media. Launched in 2013, Canva offers design tools for individuals and companies.

According to the company website, more than 170 million people worldwide use Canva.