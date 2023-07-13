'Cant Believe This Is The Same City': Delhi Man Posts Video Of Flooded Roads

Several key areas in Delhi are flooded.

The overflowing Yamuna waters have spilled into more areas of Delhi, causing a severe flood situation in the national capital. The swollen level of water in the river has flooded homes, affected public transport, and prompted emergency measures.

There are several pictures and videos on social media that depict major metropolitan landmarks underwater.

One person posted a video to Twitter that shows Kashmere Gate, the largest interstate bus terminal in Delhi, along with a sombre caption in which he expresses his shock at the unbelievable circumstances.

Also Read | Delhi Roads Underwater, Massive Jams, Metro Hit, Schools And Colleges Shut

"My area luckily has zero flooding, but I can't believe that this is the same city I live in. I hope people affected by this severe flood are safe and sound. Just look at it; this is Kashmere Gate ISBT, New Delhi," wrote the user.

My area luckily has zero flooding, but I can't believe that this is the same city I live in.



I hope people affected by this severe flood are safe and sound, just look at these😭



📍Kashmere Gate ISBT, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/zoJY3Sw3Lz — Aryan Gupta (@SavageAryan007) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past four days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations. The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had urged the centre to step in and stop the water discharge, but the centre replied that excess water from the barrage had to be released. The water discharge is expected to reduce later in the day.

The Haryana barrage has filled up due to very heavy rain further north in Himachal Pradesh. The monsoon has brought large-scale destruction to the hill state, bringing down homes and sweeping away bridges.