California Store Owner Shot Dead Over A Pride Flag Displayed In Her Shop

The suspect made "disparaging remarks" about the pride flag

A clothing store owner and designer was fatally shot on Friday after a dispute over a Pride flag displayed outside her shop in Lake Arrowhead, California.

Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was found with a bullet wound at her shop on Friday, BBC reported. The suspect, who was not identified, fled the scene on foot. However, the suspect was later killed in "a lethal force encounter," by police when found nearby, allegedly still armed.

The suspect made "disparaging remarks" about the pride flag before shooting the victim.

"Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton," the news release said.

According to the Mag Pi store website, Ms Carleton was a mother of nine and "was married to the same man for 28 years".

Mountain Provisions Cooperative, a local grocery store, said in a Facebook post that Ms Carleton helped in organising a free store after a blizzard hit the area earlier this year.

"Lauri was a pillar in our community, an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice," the post said. "If you knew Lauri you know she loved hard, laughed often, and nurtured and protected those she cared about."

The store encouraged people to "fly your flags in honour of Lauri."

Filmmaker Paul Feig, known for films such as Bridesmaids, took to Instagram to say that he was devastated for Ms Carleton's family.

"This intolerance has to end," he wrote. "Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realise their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people."