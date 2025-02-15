"Bringing Bullying Back": Internet Reacts To Instagram's New "Dislike" Button For Comments

Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature that allows users to "dislike" comments, the New York Post reported. No official details have been released about the feature's official rollout, but many Instagrammers have reported seeing the downward arrow next to the like heart in the comment section. The feature appears to function similarly to that of the Reddit downvote button, however, many aren't a fan as they believe that it might promote bullying and negativity. Sharing the screenshots of the comments section that features the newly added down arrow, users criticised the button.

"You can now downvote/dislike comments on Instagram, whaaatwhy?" wrote one user. "Another feature they are giving that nobody asked for," commented another.

you can now downvote/dislike comments on instagram, whaaatwhy? pic.twitter.com/z4Q5z8Vd1g — gurdit (@gurdittt) February 13, 2025

"Creating yet another way (to) spread negativity (for) more engagement is lame as hell," one user wrote. "It's like they want to continue to see us argue and hate each other," said another.

"I dislike that feature.. it gonna make people sad or insecure about their post & stuff. Don't like people being mean. They shouldn't have that option at all," wrote another user.

"It will take Cyber Bullying to another level," lamented one person.

"Oh lawd. So in addition to getting ppl addicted to likes, let's further deteriorate their mental health by adding dislikes," someone else said. "I can finally be a full-time hater," quipped one person on Instagram.

Several Instagrammers who criticised the new feature fear that it would further contribute to mental health problems among young people. "Mental illness will rise not a good idea," said one user. "'They don't care about kids mental health I see," another added.

However, a Meta spokesperson clarified that the new feature is for people to privately signal that they don't feel good about a particular comment. This means that the new button might help content creators manage and mitigate toxic or harsh comments on their posts. "By disliking a comment, creators can potentially reduce its visibility, ensuring a more positive interaction environment for their audience," one Instagram user explained, per the outlet.

Speaking to the New York Post, a Meta spokesperson said that the company is "working on ways to help people better control their Instagram experience and what they're seeing on the app."

"We're testing a new button next to each comment on a Reel or Feed post for people to privately signal they don't feel good about that particular comment or find it relevant, with a small group of people to start," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Later, we may also test moving these comments lower down in the comments section to help create a better experience," they added.