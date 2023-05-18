Brains Of Modern Dogs Have Grown Larger, Says Study

Dogs pay close attention to indications from humans.

Dogs have a keen sense of human expressions, and their minds function in accordance with their surroundings, as shown by the various hypotheses about the human-dog relationship that are accepted in society and science.

Recently, a new study by the ELTE Faculty of Science of Hungary demonstrated how canines' minds have improved and gotten bigger over time.

Researchers have said that "modern dog breeds that are genetically more distant from wolves have a relatively larger brain size compared to ancient breeds that are thousands of years old, according to the findings of Hungarian and Swedish researchers."

The increase in brain size cannot be attributed to the roles or life history characteristics of the breeds, suggesting that it is likely influenced by urbanization and a more complex social environment.

Even today, the known four hundred dog breeds have developed relatively quickly and exhibit great diversity, making them a treasure trove for researchers interested in rapid changes within a species. Scientists have long been curious about the factors that affect brain size because the human brain is unusually large in comparison to body size. Comparing the various dog breeds can help answer some questions.

"Different dog breeds live in varying levels of social complexity and perform complex tasks, which likely require a larger brain capacity. We hypothesise that the selective pressures on the brain can vary within the dog species, and we may find differences in brain size among breeds based on the tasks they perform or their genetic distance from wolves," said Niclas Kolm, at Stockholm University, who focuses on brain evolution and the link between variation in brain morphology and behaviour.

