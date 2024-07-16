Black Man Got Job Interview After He Changed His Name On Resume. Now He's Suing

Mr Marko was told after the interview that he was no longer a viable candidate

Dwight Jackson, a Detroit resident, has filed a lawsuit against the Shinola Hotel, alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices. Mr Jackson claims he submitted multiple applications for a receptionist position between January and April 2024, but received no interview offers. However, after submitting a subsequent application under a different name, he was promptly contacted for an interview.

Dwight Jackson's legal attorney, Jon Marko, underscored his client's relevant qualifications for the receptionist position. Mr Marko furnished CNN with Mr Jackson's resume, which demonstrably documented his prior experience in the hospitality industry, including front desk roles at other luxury Detroit hotels.

Frustrated by repeated rejections, Jackson altered his resume in April to reflect a name more commonly associated with white applicants, the lawsuit alleges. The rest of his qualifications, including work experience, locations, and durations, remained identical.

The lawsuit further claims Mr Jackson received multiple interview requests within a week of submitting resumes with the changed name. This, according to the filing, constitutes a violation of Michigan's Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act, as Jackson was denied an interview opportunity when using his actual name.

"To be denied a job in 2024 in your hometown, for the colour of your skin, goes beyond dollars and cents. It goes into the psyche of a person," Marko told CNN.

According to the Independent, Mr Jackson attended the interview and then confronted the Hotel management about his interview status, he also accused the hotel of rejecting the initial resume due to his race.

Anna Stancioff, senior corporate director of PR& Brand Communications for Sage Hospitality Group and operating partner for the Shinola Hotel, stated the lawsuit.

"We take this allegation very seriously and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and are dedicated to building a diverse workforce that reflects the community," she told CNN.

In an interaction with Detroit News, Mr Marko said that his law firm has "received numerous calls from concerned citizens" regarding the lawsuit.

Mr Marko said that anyone else who believes they were discriminated against by the hotel can join the lawsuit.

