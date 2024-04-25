Billionaire Stewart Butterfield's 16-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing In US

Billionaire Stewart Butterfield's has been reported missing.

Billionaire Stewart Butterfield's 16-year-old daughter has been reported missing after "running away" from the family's Marin County residence. The daughter of Flickr Co-founders Caterina Fake and Stewart Butterfield is thought to be in San Francisco's Tenderloin area, as per People Magazine.

Mint Butterfield's was last seen near her home on Sunday, April 21 at approximately 10 pm in Bolinas, California. The teen was reported missing on Monday at 8:30 am by the mother.

According to Marin County Sheriff's Office, the child, who uses they/them pronouns, is approximately five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, has curly, brown-reddish hair with pierced eyebrows. The teen had grey luggage in their hands and was wearing flannel pyjamas, black boots, and a black sweater when they were last seen. "It is believed Mint headed to the San Francisco area after running away," Marin County Sheriff Deputy K. Walther shared.

As per the San Francisco Chronicle, Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn said that the sheriff's office was "working with SFPD detectives to try and locate" the teenager. Officials added that Mint had a history of substance abuse and had previously been seen in the Tenderloin area, 30 miles away from her home city.

The Tenderloin neighbourhood is known for its high crime rate and is home to a sizable portion of the city's homeless population. It has lately become well-known for being the epicentre of the fentanyl issue in California, which is a subset of the larger opioid crisis in the United States, as per a report in Metro.

Meanwhile, Flickr was founded in 2004 by Caterina Fake and Stewart Butterfield, who used a tool they had developed for an online game to establish the platform. They divorced in 2007.

Mr Butterfield then established the communication platform Slack in 2012. Now, with over 10 million daily active users, Slack is seen as a vital tool in offices all around the world.