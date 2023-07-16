Man Orders Rs 90,000 Camera Lens But Receives Quinoa Seeds, Amazon Responds

The box was already opened, and instead of the camera lens, it contained quinoa seeds.

Mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. More often than not, people end up receiving strange items instead of the things they ordered. In a similar instance, a man ordered a camera lens worth Rs 90,000 from Amazon but ended up receiving some quinoa seeds inside the delivered package.

Notably, Twitter user Arun Kumar Meher ordered a Sigma 24-70 f 2.8 lens from Amazon on July 5. When he received the package the next day, he was left shocked to discover its contents. The box was already opened, and instead of the camera lens, it contained quinoa seeds.

Calling it a ''big scam'' he wrote, ''Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap.'' He also attached pictures of the seed that were packaged inside the lens box.

@amazonIN@amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place. This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money. — Arun Kumar Meher (@arunkmeher) July 6, 2023

“@amazonIN @amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place. This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money,” he further wrote.

Later, Amazon responded to the complaint and wrote, ''We get you're upset. We'd like to help you with this, please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don't provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information.''

Recently, another customer complained that she received a fake wristwatch- instead of the Apple watch she had ordered on Amazon. The woman had ordered the Apple Watch Series 8 on July 8 for ₹ 50,900.