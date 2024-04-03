Bharat Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Benefits And How To Apply

The BH series number plate is not available to everyone. (Representative pic)

The Government of India introduced the BH series number plate or Bharat Series registration number for non-transport vehicles in 2021 across India. The aim behind launching this was to facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across states/Union Territories of India upon relocation. This means that with the introduction of the Bharat Series number plate, vehicle owners don't need to re-register their vehicles when moving to a new state. The BH series registration plate comes with a range of benefits, however, it also comes with some criteria to be eligible to get one. Here's everything you need to know about the BH service license plate.

Eligibility

The BH series number plate is not available to everyone. You can only get the license plate if you are an Indian citizen working for the central or state government, banks, defence, administrative services, etc. For those in the private sector, employees of companies with offices in a minimum of four Union Territories or Indian States are eligible for getting BH numbers.

"This vehicle registration facility under "Bharat series (BH-series)" will be available on a voluntary basis to Defence personnel, employees of Central Government/ State Governments/ Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States/Union territories," the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways said.

How to apply for BH series number plate

While purchasing a new car, car owners should fill up Form 60 to apply for the number plate and also provide valid proof of employment and IDs online. These documents will be verified by State Government authorities before BH registration is assigned. The number for registration will be randomly assigned to every applicant.

Cost and duration of BH number plate

For vehicles registered with a BH series number plate, the motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount that was being charged earlier for that vehicle.

Notably, BH-registered vehicles are transferable to both BH-series eligible and non-eligible buyers. If you purchase or sell the BH series, the buyer has to re-register the vehicle in his or her RTO to obtain the regional registration number. The new owner will also have to pay the registration fee and applicable taxes based on the regulations of the state or union territory.

About BH number plates

Each number and alphabet on a BH series number plate signifies something different. The first two numbers on the license plate signify the year of registration. BH stands for Bharat. The next four digits are randomly generated by the computer. This is followed by two random alphabets, excluding I and O.