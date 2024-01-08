Bengaluru People Help Man Hurt In Accident, Video Of 'Incredible Humanity' Viral

It's not clear if the matador driver was charged with any traffic violation.

In Bengaluru, amidst a bustling road, a bike accident drew a heartwarming display of unity as bystanders and fellow motorists swiftly came forward to assist the injured biker. While the accident seemed minor with the biker sustaining only slight injuries, the touching act of kindness captured on camera has been touching hearts across social media platforms.

The incident occurred close to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar signal when a matador collided with the bike while changing lanes, causing the bike and rider to topple. Notably, even a traffic police officer joined those offering aid.

The video was posted on X by user ThirdEye, who takes videos of traffic violations in the city to help the Bengaluru traffic police. Along with the video, the user wrote, "Witnessed the incredible humanity of Bengaluru today! A motorist met with an accident, and every passerby stopped to help. The city's spirit shines through in moments like these, showcasing the warmth and compassion of its people."

Witnessed the incredible humanity of Bengaluru today! 🌟 A motorist met with an accident, and every passerby stopped to help. The city's spirit shines through in moments like these, showcasing the warmth and compassion of its people. #BengaluruCares#CommunityUnity 🤝🚗 pic.twitter.com/gB414FWUom — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) January 7, 2024

It's not clear if the matador driver was charged with any traffic violation.

The video has collected nearly 28,000 views and has amassed an array of reactions on X.

A user wrote, "Happened to me a month back skidded from scooter pedestrians auto guys and one school bus stopped and gave first aid ..auto guy insisted on dropping me home."

Another user asked, "Hope the person is OK. Seems tempo swerved a little and bike person crashed due to that."

The third user wrote, "Celebrating humanity is all great. But when will citizens rise to following rules, especially lane discipline?"

"Honestly, You will see this warmth and spirit of humanity everywhere in Karnataka. We were bought up like this. Humanity is the greatest religion for us," the fourth user commented.

"This is the spirit among the general populace of the place which made Bangalore popular in the first place. Felt like, this was lost in the maze of so many other things which came up lately. Good to see people helping each other," the fifth user wrote.