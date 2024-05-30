'Be Honest...': Google Chrome's Simple Question On X Viral

Even billionaire Elon Musk also replied to the post. He wrote, "3".

Do you often find yourself lost in the sea of multiple tabs while browsing the internet? Lo and behold, you're not alone. Google's browser chrome has united the internet with a simpler question asking yours about the number of tabs open on their computer.

Taking to X, Chrome's official handle asked, "Be honest... how many tabs do you have open right now?"

See the viral post here:

Be honest... how many tabs do you have open right now? 👀 — Chrome (@googlechrome) May 29, 2024

A user wrote, "Soo many, let me count."

Another user commented, "I originally said 16, but realized it's actually 24 because of the hidden tabs in my grouping."

The third user wrote, " so many, that it stopped counting and all i see now is a smiling emoji."

"Reading these comments makes me understand why people think Chrome eats ram for breakfast," the fourth user commented.

"I love Chrome. Best way to surf the web. But I don't get the tab mania. How many things could we possibly do in parallel? So my true Chrome hero is the bookmarks handling. Anything is just a click away. So why participating in the frenzy when I can instead enjoy low power consumption, low memory footprint and snappiest performance? Chrome rocks," the fifth user wrote on X.



