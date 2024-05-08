Battery-Powered Luxury Flying Boat, The Icon, Goes On Sale For Rs 22 Crore

With a top speed of 30 knots, it redefines the possibilities of electric watercraft.

The world's first battery-powered flying boat, The Icon, is up for sale for 2,150,205 Pounds (Rs 22,41,84458) after being unveiled nearly a year ago at the Cannes Film Festival. Developed by BMW and boat manufacturer Tyde, The Icon skims the water at about one metre, offering a smooth ride with no wave impact.

This eco-friendly vessel marks a breakthrough in electric marine mobility. Previously, electric boats were limited to smaller sizes, slower speeds, and shorter ranges. The Icon, however, boasts luxury, performance, and environmental consciousness, paving the way for a new generation of high-end electric boats.

According to the manufacturer, The Icon is a big electric boat that can go really fast, reaching up to 30 knots. It's breaking new ground in electric watercraft by using batteries instead of fuel. Until now, electric boats were usually smaller and slower, and they couldn't go very far. Faster boats usually use gas engines. But The Icon changes all that by being big, fast, and powered by electricity, making it unique in its field.

The Icon changes how we see big electric boats by having lots of windows and LED lights that let passengers see the water clearly. Inside, there are fancy glass doors that lead to a lounge with a really cool carpet that makes a cool pattern, according to BMW.

The flying boat is now listed for sale on YachtWorld at 2,150,205 Pounds (which is approximately (Rs 22,41,84458). This puts this luxury vessel in Abu Dhabi firmly in the high-end market, as it was designed to be the world's first high-performance, emission-free electric boat.