Bard AI Gets A Makeover, Now Known As Gemini In Google's Latest Move

Google is introducing a free artificial intelligence app called Gemini.

Google is stepping up its efforts in the field of artificial intelligence with the launch of "Gemini," a new free application designed to automate tasks and decrease dependence on human decision-making. This app replaces the one-year-old "Bard" chatbot and aims to outperform competitors like Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI's ChatGPT by offering advanced functionalities.

Accessible on Android and the web, Gemini provides various features, including help with writing, text interpretation, and even debugging of code. Google emphasizes the app's thorough safety assessments and broad capabilities, referring to it as "our most capable family of models."

"We think this is one of the most profound ways we are going to advance our mission," Sissie Hsiao, a Google general manager overseeing Gemini, told reporters ahead of Thursday's announcement.

The Gemini is designed to:

Assist with writing: Gemini can help draft emails, compose creative content, and even translate languages.

Interpret information: Unsure about something you read? Gemini can analyze text and provide summaries or explanations.

Simplify tasks: From debugging code to preparing for job interviews, Gemini aims to be your personal AI assistant.

While a free version exists, Google also offers a premium "Gemini Advanced" for $20 per month. This includes two terabytes of cloud storage and access to more advanced features.

This launch intensifies the competition between Google and Microsoft in the AI space. Both companies believe their AI tools can unlock new levels of creativity and productivity.

Google plans to integrate Gemini features into its existing search app for iPhones, a move that could challenge Apple's own Siri voice assistant.

With a free entry point and ambitious features, Gemini aims to become a powerful tool for everyday users. Whether it can outshine Microsoft's ChatGPT and redefine how we interact with technology remains to be seen.