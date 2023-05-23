Australian Woman Spent Over $100,000 To Look Like 'Real Life Barbie'

Jazmyn also got lip fillers at the age of 18

A 25-year-old woman from Queensland, Australia has spent over $100,000 to look like a "real-life Barbie princess". In a recent interview with News.co.au, a woman named Jazmyn Forest revealed that it has changed her life for the better.

Ms Forest was just 18 years old when she went under the knife for the first time for a breast augmentation. Last year, she got it again when she was on holiday in Los Angeles.

Ms Forest has had multiple plastic surgeries and plans to get more in future.

She told News.co.au that she has a long list of "dream surgeries". The 25-year-old believes that she would not have been able to get ahead in life without changing her appearance and people treat her better now that she is "hot".

"I was a teenager when I first thought about having plastic surgery," she told news.com.au. She added, "I saw girls with fake boobs and noticed how the pretty women got treated so much better. I knew from then I had to invest in my body. With each surgery, I really do great treated better by both men and women, while my confidence also skyrockets."

She added that the surgeries have helped with her self-esteem as well, "I see my body twice a day before I shower, and I see my face twice a day when I brush my teeth, so it really helps my self-esteem. It is so worth investing in your body and face, as that is what the world sees. I wouldn't have gotten where I am today without my looks. From dating to friends, people give you a chance when you are hot."

After breast augmentation, Ms Forest also got lip fillers at the age of 18. That's not all, she has had filler in her cheeks, nasolabial folds, chin, jaw and temples, along with regular Botox injections.

She underwent Vaser liposuction to her stomach, arms, inner thighs, upper and lower back, chin and face, in addition to a second breast augmentation at the age of 24.

In a recent to Seoul, South Korea, Ms Forest underwent more plastic surgery, this time a rhinoplasty and forehead reduction.

"I had wanted those procedures since I was a teen," she told the news outlet.

"The rhinoplasty has made my nose smaller, more upturned with a less pronounced nose bridge, and the forehead reduction has made my forehead smaller."

Ms Forest often posts her pictures on her social media handles and often talks about going under the knife.



