Australian Author Charged For Child Abuse Material Over 'Daddy's Little Toy' Book

An Australian author has been charged with producing child sexual abuse material in her novel Daddy's Little Toy. The book explores the relationship between a young woman and her father's friend, the Independent reported.

Sydney-based author Lauren Tesolin-Mastrosa, who writes erotic fiction under the pen name "Tori Woods," is facing backlash after the release of her novel Daddy's Little Toy.

While the book's promotional material describes it as a story about a "barely legal" 18-year-old woman, critics pointed out that its cover features the title spelled out in children's toy blocks. Readers also noted that the book suggests the father's friend had desired the protagonist since she was three years old.

New South Wales police launched an investigation into the novel in March after receiving reports that it contained child abuse material.

On Friday, around 12:30 p.m. local time, detectives arrested the 33-year-old at her home in Quakers Hill, western Sydney. Authorities also executed a search warrant, seizing several hard copies of the book for forensic examination.

Police confirmed that Tesolin-Mastrosa has been charged with possessing, disseminating, and producing child abuse material. She was granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear before Blacktown Local Court on March 31.

Following the backlash, Tesolin-Mastrosa defended her work on social media, calling the controversy a "big misunderstanding." She insisted the book does not promote or encourage child abuse or pedophilia.

"What is being said is grossly disturbing and breaks my heart as well as makes me sick," she wrote, adding that she understood why some parts of the book were being "frowned upon."

She also claimed that those involved in the book's production, including the cover designer and editor, were unaware of its contents and were being wrongly attacked.

In response to the controversy, Tesolin-Mastrosa has deleted her social media accounts, and the book has been removed from Amazon and Goodreads.

Georgia Stove, the book's cover designer, publicly distanced herself from the author, revealing that she has received death threats.

"I have cut ties with Tori Woods, effective immediately," she said. "All I had known about the book was the blurb, which read 'barely legal,' and in my mind, I truly thought that was okay. Please stop with the threats over something I had no say in."