Asteroid 2023 HG1 Racing Towards Earth at A speed of 7200 Kmph

There are no known dangers associated with this near-Earth object. (Representative Image)

In the month of May, we are going to see five asteroids that will make close approaches to Earth. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has shared details about them. Today, Asteroid 2023 HG1 is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 7200 KMPH (2 KMPH), and it is thought to be the size of a home.

On May 9, 2023, the asteroid is anticipated to pass within 2,590,000 miles (4,160,000 km) of Earth. The diameter of this specific asteroid, which is nearly the size of a house, is 60 feet (18 metres).

According to NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration), asteroids are left over from the formation of our solar system. Our solar system began about 4.6 billion years ago when a big cloud of gas and dust collapsed. When this happened, most of the material fell to the centre of the cloud and formed the sun.

Some of the condensing dust in the cloud became planets. The objects in the asteroid belt never had the chance to be incorporated into planets. They are leftovers from that time long ago when planets formed.

As per NASA, not all asteroids are the same size and shape. Because asteroids are formed in different locations at different distances from the sun, no two asteroids are alike. Asteroids aren't all around like planets.

They have jagged and irregular shapes. Some asteroids are hundreds of miles in diameter, but many more are as small as pebbles. Most asteroids are made of different kinds of rocks, but some have clays or metals, such as nickel and iron.